A $2.9 million construction project in the Muenster area is nearing its end, says Texas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Adele Lewis.
During an interview Wednesday, July 17, Lewis said striping on Farm-to-Market Road 373 was completed Tuesday, July 16, and the next step is adding raised pavement markers, often called reflectors, on the road.
When the reflectors will be added wasn’t known as of late Wednesday afternoon. However, Lewis did say “it’s very dangerous work.”
“When buttons are installed the person installing those is riding in a sidecar of sorts that is real close to the ground so he can hand install them,” Lewis said via email.
Motorists are asked to slow down and not make any erratic moves or lane changes around the operation, she said.
“It’s sure death if he gets hit or run over,” Lewis said.
Denton-based Jagoe-Public Co. was awarded the $2.9 million contract from TxDOT in May 2018 to extend culverts on FM 373 for 18 miles, Lewis previously told the Register.
Culverts from Ninth Street in Muenster north to Farm-to-Market Road 2382 were replaced with wider structures as part of the project.
According to an archived Register report, Lewis said Jagoe-Public would follow behind their subcontractors working on the culverts to widen FM 373 for 4.4 miles from Ninth Street to County Road 450. The road was reported to be widened from 22 feet to 28 feet, providing motorists with two 11-foot lanes and 3-foot shoulders on each side.
There are three more culverts north of Muenster to repair or replace, Lewis said Wednesday. She said they are off the roadway but since the work involves “heavy equipment and large concrete boxes” motorists can expect very short lane closures in the vicinity of the work.
“We don’t expect any [traffic] delays,” she said of the culvert work.
Lewis said “too much rain” did delay the project, which included culvert work in the Bulcher area.
“To the motorists, we are just days away from [being] substantially complete,” she said.
