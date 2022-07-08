A group of middle school students came to Gainesville last week to do some good work.
The youth groups from Flower Mound United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church-Coppell teamed up with Gainesville’s First United Methodist Church youth group to help local folks fix up their properties.
“This week, there’s been a lot of lawn maintenance,” said Ashley Sutherland, one of the co-directors of the trip and an associate pastor who works with youth at the Flower Mound church. “We’ve had a lot of people who are homebound and who have had health struggles that upkeep of their home has been really overwhelming, and they’ve been pretty lonely. So we’ve been able to have our kids come out and take small steps in a direction in which people can feel like they can get a handle on their own overgrown things.”
The work included everything from simple cleaning to repair work.
“We took apart part of a ramp and replaced some of the wood and rebuilt it,” said Max Tatesumi, who is going into the ninth grade.
“We also went and cleaned up a tornado victim’s house,” added Noah Schuller, who is also entering the ninth grade. “Mostly we cleaned up some fallen limbs and branches and things like that.”
The kids also helped some of the nonprofit agencies around town.
“We sent work teams out to Abigail’s Arms to build some raised flower beds for them to add some brightness and warmth a little bit to bring people joy when they come to the resource center,” said Christy Allen, director of student ministries at the Coppell church. “And we did some other tree trimming and that kind of thing at their other location.”
“We’ve been able to do some work with VISTO and partner with DASH, and we have just heard a lot of good about the work that they’re doing,” said Sutherland. “Without the work that they’re doing, we would have had a little bit of a harder time coming in and connecting with the community, so we definitely just want to give them a shout out and lift up the work they do.”
UM ARMY
The groups are part of the U.M. ARMY (United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth), which finds mission opportunities and organize trips for United Methodist youth groups to participate in.
“First United Methodist Church of Gainesville was our host, and they were incredibly hospitable and took very good care of us and got us well-connected with the community,” said Sutherland. “I was able to identify the needs of the community in ways that we were able to use our resources to be able to help connect and meet some of those needs.”
Gainesville welcomed them with open arms.
“People in the community were very excited to have us any time they saw us out,” said Allen. “They thanked us and were very grateful for the work they had seen being done.”
“The client we went to today, we cleaned her house,” said Debbie Balderas, one of the sponsors from the Gainesville church. “She told me that everyday she prays for an angel to come, and today she got that.”
The kids were glad for the new experiences and opportunities.
“They come to a new place, they meet new people, they make new friends, they do work that they’re uncomfortable doing, they’ve maybe never done before, they’ve maybe never used power tools, or anything like that, and so they’re really challenged to step out of their comfort zones and try new things they don’t usually get to try at home in their regular routine,” said Allen.
“That’s one thing that we’ve heard them talking about this week. They’re excited about the new friends that they’ve connected with, they’re excited about the new skills that they’ve learned, and they’re excited about the fact that they’ve been able to do something for someone else and that they made an impact,” Allen continued.
“It’s a really good learning experience,” said Schuller. “You get to see different aspects of life and not just the areas we come from.”
“It shows us different ways to help those that don’t have as much,” added Tatesumi. “It feels really good to help others.”
Ministry
Throughout the trip, directors and sponsors reinforced the main theme of connecting with others through Christ.
“Something that we keep talking with them about is unity in the midst of difference. There’s so much difference in the world and there’s so many ways for us to disconnect from one another, especially when so many people value their faith so much and that faith can sometimes have differing convictions,” said Sutherland.
“We are reminding each other that we are all called to go forth and share God’s love with everyone that we encounter, and so being able to put our differences aside, in order to be able to go and love each other, strangers, our neighbors and anybody that we encounter. That is the thing that we have in common: we’re all doing our best to love each other and love God.”
