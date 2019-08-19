Cooke County’s jobless rate landed at 3% for the month of July, according to data released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
The county’s labor force grew by 448 workers to 19,721 over the year’s time. July’s labor force included 19,129 employed workers and 592 seeking work, according to the Aug. 16 data release. The number of job-seekers dropped by 42 from last July’s estimate of 634 people out of work.
Unemployment dropped three-tenths of a percentage point from July 2018, when the rate stood at 3.3%.
This July was the fourth straight month that the county jobless rate remained at record lows, according to archived TWC data. County unemployment in April, May and June also reached the lowest monthly rates seen since 1990, the earliest data available from the TWC’s labor market information portal. The first three months of this year saw the second-lowest jobless rates on record for those months.
Statewide, the unemployment rate remained unchanged from last month at 3.4% after adjusting for normal seasonal variations, the TWC announced. That matched the state’s record low set in June.
Unlike the state unemployment rate, county unemployment estimates are not adjusted for seasonal variations like weather or school schedules. That’s why analysts say county estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
Private-sector employment across Texas grew by 323,300 jobs over the year, not counting farm employment, according to a TWC press release. Private annual nonfarm employment growth was at 2.6% in July and has remained above 2% since February 2018.
Texas goods-producing businesses added 84,400 jobs over the year for growth of 4.5%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The states trade, transportation and utilities workforce grew by 1.9 percent from July 2018 to July 2019, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 54 counties with unemployment at or below 3% and among 161 counties with a bigger civilian labor force this year than last, the TWC’s most recent Labor Market Review shows.
