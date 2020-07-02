Cooke County unemployment dropped slightly in May but remains at unprecedented levels in the wake of temporary shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s jobless rate fell to 11.5% for the month, the second-highest on record for Cooke County for any month since 1990, according to recently released data from the Texas Workforce Commission. The county’s civilian labor force shrunk by 858 since May 2019 to end up at 18,981.
The rate was up from 2.4% in May of last year, historical data show, and was the highest on record for May, according to county-level data going back to 1990. It far outpaced the 7.2% unemployment rate seen a decade ago in May 2010.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order March 31 shutting down all non-essential businesses. He allowed the order to expire at the end of April and allowed businesses to reopen with restrictions over the month of May.
In May, an estimated 2,174 people were out of work in Cooke County and 16,807 were working, according to the Texas Workforce Commission — an increase of 1,701 unemployed workers compared to May 2019. An estimated 2,559 more people were working at this time last year.
The jobless rate was up just over nine percentage points from the May 2019 estimate of 2.4%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate fell slightly to 13% in May, down from 13.5% in April.
That rate has been adjusted for normal seasonal variations like weather and school schedules. County unemployment estimates, though, are not adjusted for those variations. That’s why analysts say county-level estimates shouldn’t be compared to previous months, but instead should be compared with the same month in previous years.
In April, Cooke County unemployment stood at 13.9%, up drastically from 2.3% in April 2019 and reaching the highest level on record for any month since 1990, TWC estimates show. About 16,142 were employed out of a labor force of 18,746 in April 2020.
Texas’s private sector added 291,000 jobs in May and saw a decrease in the state unemployment rate to 13%, according to a TWC press release. That was the first decrease in the state unemployment rate since March.
Texas goods-producing businesses lost 119,800 jobs over the year’s time, a contraction of 6.2%. That includes mining and logging, construction and manufacturing businesses.
The state’s trade, transportation and utilities workforce shrunk 5.2% from May 2019 to May 2020, according to the TWC.
Cooke County was among 90 counties with a lower unemployment rate in May than in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.