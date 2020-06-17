Unexpected increase: Muenster sales tax allocations up more than 50%

Sales tax allocations in Muenster are up more than 50% despite the cancellation of Germanfest, information from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office shows.
The western Cooke County community was allocated $61,523 this month from sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly. The reimbursement amount is up by over $20,000 or 53.09% more than the city received in June 2019 for April 2019 sales, according to information from the comptroller’s office.
Germanfest is hosted annually by the Muenster Chamber of Commerce the last full weekend in April. The event’s 45th year was canceled for the first time following directives from the White House and Gov. Greg Abbott prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Last year, the three-day festival drew 16,000 to 17,000 people, according to a previous report in the Register.
City Administrator Stan Endres had expected sales tax revenues to fall since the city’s largest event of the year was canceled and area businesses were forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Endres said Wednesday, June 17, that he hopes the larger-than-normal sales tax allocation is not a mistake that the city has to end up paying back.
“There has got to be some reason why the sales tax has increased, it’s been going up for the last several months,” Endres said. “The city never has enough money, it won’t be hard to find something to spend it on. Next month a paving contractor is coming to town, maybe a few more streets can be paved.”
Kevin Lyons, a spokesman for the comptroller’s office, said industries in Muenster that paid in more for the month of April were retail, construction and telecommunications.
An archived Register report states Muenster-based Nortex Communications saw nearly three times more internet service subscribers after the start of the pandemic.
Lyons did say Wednesday that one taxpayer collected a lot more sales tax and the comptroller’s office is trying to determine if the company reported the correct address. If it’s determined they did not, those sales tax dollars will no longer be credited to the rural community, he said.
Year to date, Muenster has received $298,468 in sales tax allocations, up 22.60% compared to last year during the same time frame when the city had been given $243,434, according to Hegar’s office.
Overall, Hegar’s office sent out $690.4 million in local sales tax allocations to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts for June, 11.7 percent less than in June 2019, according to a press release from the comptroller’s office.
The release states that widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state in April because of the coronavirus pandemic. That led to the steepest year-over-year decline in allocations since September 2009.
“As a whole, a lot of losses were offset with retail [sales],” Lyons said of the state’s sales tax collections during Abbott’s stay-at-home orders. “People still had to shop.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.