Cooke County United Way volunteers have kicked off their annual fundraising campaign to support good causes in the community.
“We just closed out the Pacesetter Campaign, which ran through August,” said Andrea Grangruth, executive director of Cooke County United Way. “Then we opened up the entire campaign to the general public on September 14, and it’ll run through the end of October.”
People are encouraged to donate to help United Way reach their goal by going to www.cookeuw.org and clicking the orange Donate button or by mailing a check or donation to PO Box 208, Gainesville, Texas, 76241.
“The funds that we raise go toward health, financial stability and education for people in Cooke County in need; those funds are given through grants to aid local agencies,” said Grangruth. “Last year we provided 18 local agencies with grant funds totaling $340,000. Our goal for fundraising this year is $400,000, and our Pacesetters were able to raise over $290,000 of those funds.”
The 18 local agencies are spread throughout Cooke County and include Abigail’s Arms, VISTO, Camp Sweeney, CASA, My Brother’s House, Home Hospice of Cooke County, Stanford House, Texas Ramp Project, Meals on Wheels and nine other agencies. The full list of agencies can be found at www.cookeuw.org/our-partners.
The Pacesetters gave the campaign a strong start, getting the campaign to over 70 percent of the goal.
“Pacesetters are local organizations in Cooke County that agree to do workplace campaigns with their employees,” said Grangruth. “This year, we had 17 Pacesetter companies that did workplace campaigns for a month, some of which include First State Bank, Nortex Communication, Callisburg ISD, Gainesville ISD, North Central Texas College, PenTex and Petroflex.”
The full list of Pacesetters can be found at www.cookeuw.org/pacesetters.
Cooke County United Way is also preparing for another annual fundraiser.
“We are having our annual Power of the Purse Event, which also benefits local agencies in Cooke County,” said Grangruth. “That’s going to be on November 3, which is a Thursday. We’re selling tickets for that, and all of the proceeds go back into the community as well.”
General admission tickets are on sale for $50 and upper level sponsorships are still available at www.cookeuw.org/power-purse.
