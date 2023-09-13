Cooke County United Way kicked off its annual campaign this week.
It is the main fundraiser for United Way. Businesses and individuals are encouraged to give to help United Way and the nonprofit organizations it supports. These organizations include everything from charitable institutions like CASA, Abigail’s Arms and VISTO to children’s programs like the Boys and Girls Club, the Junior Livestock Show, and the Red River Battalion Sea Cadets.
“Whether it’s bringing voices to neglected children or supporting our most vulnerable with a hand up, these organizations, all the United Way agencies are very critical to our community,” said Chris McNamara, the honorary campaign chair. “Working with these organizations, I see how critical these funds really are to the existence of these agencies and for our community. I’ve always believed that it’s our responsibility to leave things better than we found it, and I think supporting our local United Way is an awesome way to do just that.”
This year, the goal is to raise $375,000.
For the last month, various local businesses have already started to raise funds by taking part in the pacesetter campaign. These 15 businesses were recognized at the campaign kickoff rally on Tuesday, where it was announced that the pacesetter companies raised a total of $229,672, starting the main part of the campaign with 61% of the goal already collected. Food was provided for the rally by the Gainesville Fire Department.
The top three donors of the pacesetter campaign were First State Bank, Safran Seats USA and Gainesville Independent School District. Of the small businesses in the pacesetter campaign, or businesses with less than 25 employees that participated, the top two donors were Muenster State Bank.
“To reach our 2024 goal, we still need to raise $146,328 more,” said Crystal Filbeck, the Chairwoman of the United Way 2023 Executive Team and representative from Safran Seats USA. “We look to the rest of the community and small businesses for support. Fundraising is not just about finances; it’s about our shared vision for a better and more resilient community.”
In addition to asking for help from the community, United Way has its annual “Power of the Purse” event on Nov. 9. This event includes dinner and an auction for mystery boxes and purses.
People can call Cooke County United Way at 940-665-1793 or go to cookeuw.org to donate or learn more about how to support the campaign.
