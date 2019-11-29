Cooke County United Way will start accepting applications for United Way funding Sunday, Dec. 1.
New this year, the organization will take applications via its website, which was relaunched this week. Executive Director Stephanie Melchert said the web launch came after about three weeks of updating and creating website content and “making things more useful, cleaner, professional.”
Grant applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, Melchert said. The number or amount of grants to be awarded hasn’t been decided yet, she said.
Instead, an allocations committee of some CCUW board members and community volunteers will review all the grant applications submitted, interview agency representatives and visit agencies before recommending an award amount to the full CCUW board, Melchert explained.
Agencies that received funds in 2019 still need to reapply, according to funding guidelines on CCUW’s website.
The agency raised more than its stated goal during the 2020 fundraising campaign. The grand total of $414,344 — or 3.6% more than was hoped for — was unveiled during CCUW’s celebration luncheon Nov. 7, the Register previously reported, and the agency has received “another $3,000 to $5,000 more” since, Melchert said Wednesday, Nov. 27.
“We are thankful for the dollars that are trickling in and I hope that it continues,” she added.
CCUW’s core initiatives are health, education and financial stability, Melchert said. Grant application details and criteria are listed at www.cookeuw.org/funding-opportunities and the application itself can be found at www.cookeuw.org/agency-application.
