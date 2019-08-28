The Cooke County United Way Board of Directors and Campaign Committee will host a kickoff rally next week to begin their campaign season for 2020.
At the rally, several United Way agencies will be on site to provide information regarding what they are doing in and for the community, according to Amanda Riley, vice president of marketing and business development of Cooke County United Way. Riley also stated that local pacesetting companies will announce their pledge totals, which will go toward United Way’s goal of $400,000 for their 2020 campaign.
“The purpose of the United Way kickoff rally is to have a fun community event for the whole family to enjoy and learn more about what Cooke County United Way is doing in and for our community,” Riley said. “When we give to United Way to help support our agencies we are helping provide a service to our community members of all ages, races and demographics so we want to include everyone in our kickoff.”
The kickoff rally will take place from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. Food trucks will be set up for the event as well. Happy Dogs Corndogs, The Patio, Mama Bear’s BBQ, Fat Bottom Crawfish and Aaron Michael’s Concessions are confirmed for the event, according to Riley.
“There will be a drawing for door prizes donated by local businesses, lots of yard games such as Plinko, cornhole, hula hoop contests and more,” Riley said.
To learn more about the event, call Cooke County United Way at 940-665-1793.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.