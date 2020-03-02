The Cooke County Arts Council will present the 11th annual “Sights & Sounds” scholarship concert Friday, March 27, with performances from Butterfield Stage Players, the Gainesville Swing Orchestra, the North Central Texas Chorale and art displays by Gainesville Area Visual Arts.
Throughout the year, the four groups present plays, music programs, art classes, demonstrations and exhibits. Proceeds from the joint concert support a scholarship for a senior Cooke County high school or homeschooled student who will attend college in the fall. This year’s recipient will be announced during the concert. Additional funds raised will also help with operating expenses for the arts council groups.
The concert will take place at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of North Central Texas College, 1525 W. California St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with wine and appetizers provided by Georgie Brown, with GAVA art and jewelry on display. Butterfield Stage Players will open the show starting at 7:30 p.m., with a short portion of the upcoming student play “Lepers.”
The North Central Texas Chorale will perform selections from its spring concert “Give My Regards to Broadway.” The newly formed Dolce Canto Children’s Chorus of Cooke County will also sample its spring program.
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra will close the concert with a set featuring music by the Beatles. Susan Beall and Deborah Mouser will be featured vocalists.
Tickets are $15 for general admission or $10 for seniors and children, and are available through the Butterfield box office at 940-665-1284 online through the Cooke County Arts Council’s Facebook page or at the door.
