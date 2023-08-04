A 90-day outdoor burn ban is in place in Cooke County, due to the recent heat wave and persistent dry conditions.
Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher asked the county commissioners court to enact a ban at a special public hearing Friday at the county courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
Fletcher told the commissioners that the county is split between moderate drought and extremely dry conditions. There have been more fires lately coming from agricultural activities, welding and cutting outdoors and the like.
"We are waiting for a significant fire (to break out). The potential is there," Fletcher told the commissioners.
Both Fletcher and District 3 Commissioner Adam Arndt warned the public to avoid burning near homes and other structures and to be prepared to escape in a hurry should a field fire break out nearby.
"Keep your grass mowed short, keep your water hoses hooked up, don't have dog houses or wood piles ... up around your house," Fletcher said.
Rainfall locally has been minimal this summer, after a relatively wet winter and spring. Complicating matters is the heat wave that has settled in over much of Texas, forcing temperatures over 100 degrees daily and no rain or cloud cover. The next chance for local rain is the middle of next week, when daytime temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-90s.
Residents should avoid burning anything outside, especially near buildings or open fields, and stay inside if possible until temperatures start to drop next week.
