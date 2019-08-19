A Sunday evening crash at Broadway Manor Apartments sent two teenagers to area hospitals and injured one 9-year-old boy, according to officials with the Gainesville Police Department.
Officers were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash, Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Monday morning, Aug. 19.
The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup, left the roadway and struck an apartment unit at the apartment complex, according to Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips.
“The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” Phillips said late Monday afternoon, Aug. 19.
The driver was a 17-year-old female. She was taken by CareFlite to a hospital in Denton, he said.
The only passenger, a 16-year-old male, was taken by ambulance to North Texas Medical Center.
Their conditions were unknown as of late Monday afternoon, according to Phillips.
Phillips said a 9-year-old boy who was inside the apartment unit received minor injuries from the crash. He was treated at the scene and released, police say.
Greg Rohmer, with Rohmer Properties, said Monday that “we are transferring the people” whose apartment unit was affected by the incident.
Rohmer Properties runs the Gainesville apartment complex at 1840 E. Broadway St., he said.
Rohmer didn’t have a property damage estimate as of late Monday morning, he said.
There are no criminal charges pending, according to Phillips.
