Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 3 inches are possible, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. * WHERE...Western north Texas and Texoma. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Wednesday morning commute may also be impacted due to any remaining snow and potential re-freezing on bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Plan to add extra time to your commutes. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&