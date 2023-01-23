The suspect in last week’s double homicide in Gainesville has turned himself in to city police.
Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, of Gainesville. was taken into custody at 9:25 a.m. Monday without incident, according to Police Chief Kevin Phillips. King has been taken to the Cooke County Justice Center. No bail information was available before the Register went to press Monday afternoon.
King was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Antonio Delgado, 19 and a male juvenile, 16, both of Gainesville, on Jan. 16. Officers arrived at the scene to find both gunshot victims near a silver colored truck at Culberson Street and U.S. 82. A person was seen running north from the scene. King was identified as a suspect later in the week by Gainesville police.
The victims were taken to a nearby medical facility and later declared dead. Anyone with information about this investigation should call the Crime Tips Hotline at (940) 612-0000.
Saturday, Jan. 21 10:48 a.m.
A Gainesville teen has been identified as the suspect in a double murder on the city’s northside Monday.
Samuel Gary Lee King, 17, is a white male described as being 5’8” tall, 130-140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. King does have a tattoo on his lower left arm.
King is accused of gunning down Antonio Delgado, 19 and a male juvenile, 16, both of Gainesville. The victims died later from their gunshot wounds.
‘King was identified during the investigation as the person responsible and Investigators made numerous attempts to communicate with him,” stated Capt. Tom Reynolds in a Gainesville Police Department statement late Friday. “King currently has an outstanding warrant for his arrest for the offense of Capital Murder, which is a Capital Felony offense.”
Anyone with information on King’s location is encouraged to contact law enforcement. The police department can be contacted anonymously through the Crime Tips Hotline at (940) 612-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.