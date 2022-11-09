Wednesday, Nov. 9 7:27 a.m.
Cooke County voters embraced their former county judge and rejected three bond proposals on Tuesday's ballot amid higher than expected turnout.
Republican John Roane cruised to an easy win in the Cooke County Judge's race, topping Democrat Denny Hook, 12,843 (83.5%)-2,242 (14.6%). Both candidates did extensive print and radio advertising over the last six week, but the race remained civil throughout.
The win was in line with recent GOP votes in Cooke County, and consistent with the party's sweep of the statewide offices on this year's ballot.
Era ISD's bond proposal to do modest renovations to its buildings was voted down, 485-459. It was the second time this year that the school district tried to bond approval from voters to do Americans with Disabilities Act remediation, add fire alarms for the elementary school and improve instructional spaces and the library at Era High School.
Callisburg ISD's proposal to fix up athletics and other facilities also lost, 1,796-2,176. Like Era, it was the second time this year Callisburg tried and failed to pass a bond to upgrade athletics facilities and other spaces around the high school campus.
Gainesville voters rejected a Quiet Zone for the main rail line through the city, 828-2,653. The proposal would have altered some rail crossings along the BNSF line to eliminate the need for passing trains to sound their horns in residential neighborhoods.
Turnout was heavy for a non-presidential election, topping 53 percent. Indeed, the Lake Kiowa precinct had a late run up of voters right before polls closed at 7 p.m. and was unable to turn in its ballots into Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison's office until after 9 p.m.
Here are unofficial results from other races on the Cooke County ballot Tuesday:
U.S. Representative, District 26
Michael Burgess (R) 13,133, Mike Kolls (L) 1,710
Governor
Greg Abbott (R) 12,796, Beto O’Rourke (D) 2,303, Mark Tippetts (L) 170, Delilah Barrios (G) 32
Lieutenant Governor
Dan Patrick (R) 12,442, Mike Collier (D) 2,437, Shanna Steele (L) 329
Saint Jo ISD
Board of Trustees — Mike Martin 26, Cindy Castle 22, Rodney Swirczynski 14, Nell Bowie 7, A.D. Morgan 5
Era ISD
Trustee Place 3 — Adrian Anderle 619, Gail Knight 258
Trustee Place 6 — KD Weaver 475, Courtney Stevens 382
Trustee Place 7 — Chad Archer 454, Chad Greer 386
