Tonight's appearance by Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) has been cancelled due to weather concerns. It will rescheduled at a later date.
Cooke County Republican Women decided to scrap the appearance at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Gainesville on advice from county officials, who fear severe weather this afternoon and evening.
After nearly three decades practicing medicine in North Texas, Burgess was elected to represent the 26th District in the U. S. House of Representatives. Cooke County is once again part of his district.
For more information, contact Dianne Helms at 940-368-0007 or visit www.cookegop.com/ccrw for updates.
