UPDATE: Friday, Nov. 4, 7:23 a.m.
New statement from National Weather Service office in Forth Worth:
"Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening as an upper level storm system moves through the area. The best storm potential and highest severe weather threat should be along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor. Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all possible with this system. Locally heavy rain may cause flooding in some locations. Cooler, drier air will enter from the northwest tonight as storms exit to the east."
Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:23 a.m.
The National Weather Service is predicting a stormy Friday for Cooke County and the rest of North Texas.
"The next upper level storm system and cold front will bring a good chance of thunderstorms across the region on Friday. Isolated storms may occur Thursday night into Friday morning, but the best storm potential looks to be Friday afternoon and evening," according to an NWS statement.
Some storms may be severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a few tornadoes all possible. Locally heavy rainfall may produce flooding in some areas. Showers and storms will push off to the east Friday night, leaving the weekend drier and cooler.
Watch www.gainesvilleregister.com and the Register's Facebook page for watches and warnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.