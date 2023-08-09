The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised the State Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 due to the recent increase in wildfire activity statewide and growing potential for wildfires to become more severe and harder to control.
“The decision to move to a Preparedness Level 4 indicates that the complexity of wildfires across Texas is increasing to where they require more time, personnel and equipment to contain and put out,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief.
This week, very high to extreme fire danger is forecast for broad regions of the state, including areas along the Interstate 35 corridor between Dallas, Waco, Austin and San Antonio, and extending west to Abilene and Wichita Falls.
Regions with increased risk also include areas east of Interstate 45 and south of Interstate 20, near Jacksonville, Center, Lufkin, Crockett, Huntsville, Woodville, Cleveland, Kirbyville and Jasper.
Critical fire weather, characterized by increased wind speeds and triple-digit temperatures, will align with very dry vegetation to produce an environment with high potential for wildfires that are resistant to firefighters’ suppression efforts and may impact citizens within the identified areas of concern.
Recent wildfire efforts
Over the past week, state and local firefighters have responded to 119 wildfires that burned 9,012 acres.
“I continue to be impressed by the dedication and selfless service of firefighters across the state,” Moorehead said. “Every single day, they work in some of the hottest and most challenging conditions. These responders do a tremendous job protecting lives and property from destructive wildfires.
“It is crucial that everyone in Texas take care to prevent wildfires and be cautious of any outdoor activity that may cause a spark. If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.”
For more information about summer wildfire prevention, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/summerwildfires/.
For information on the current wildfire situation in Texas, visit https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/CurrentSituation/.
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 10:13 a.m.
A 90-day outdoor burn ban is in place in Cooke County, due to the recent heat wave and persistent dry conditions.
Cooke County Fire Marshal Ray Fletcher asked the county commissioners court to enact a ban at a special public hearing Friday at the county courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
Fletcher told the commissioners that the county is split between moderate drought and extremely dry conditions. There have been more fires lately coming from agricultural activities, welding and cutting outdoors and the like.
"We are waiting for a significant fire (to break out). The potential is there," Fletcher told the commissioners.
Both Fletcher and District 3 Commissioner Adam Arndt warned the public to avoid burning near homes and other structures and to be prepared to escape in a hurry should a field fire break out nearby.
"Keep your grass mowed short, keep your water hoses hooked up, don't have dog houses or wood piles ... up around your house," Fletcher said.
Rainfall locally has been minimal this summer, after a relatively wet winter and spring. Complicating matters is the heat wave that has settled in over much of Texas, forcing temperatures over 100 degrees daily and no rain or cloud cover. The next chance for local rain is the middle of next week, when daytime temperatures are forecast to dip into the mid-90s.
Residents should avoid burning anything outside, especially near buildings or open fields, and stay inside if possible until temperatures start to drop next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.