Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Areas of freezing rain will continue through tonight with ice accumulations up to 1/2 inch possible. * WHERE...Western North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Now through 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage will be possible due to increasing ice accumulation. Travel could be nearly impossible through tonight. Dangerous travel conditions will continue into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Texas can be found at drivetexas.org. &&