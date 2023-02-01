Feb. 1, 2023 9:35 a.m.
Feb. 1, 2023 1 a.m.
Icy conditions will get worse Wednesday before temperatures rise and sleet turns to rain early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth:
"Ice Storm Warning is now in effect for I-35W and westward. This is for a half inch of ice accumulation Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday resulting in tree breakage and localized power outages in addition to hazardous or impossible travel conditions. Winter Storm Warning continues elsewhere for persisting freezing rain and sleet leading to hazardous travel," the NWS announced Tuesday night.
Jan. 31, 2023 4:00 p.m.
Cooke County officials want people to stay home for at least another day, as another round of ice and freezing is expected to make local roads even worse by midday Wednesday.
Aside from state crews working to keep U.S. 82 and Interstate 35 clear, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told the Register that the rest of the local roads are covered with ice.
Emergency vehicles are managing just 25-30 miles per hour over empty roads, due to the quarter-inch plus of ice that coated the surfaces Monday.
Sappington noted that those retailers which chose to open Tuesday have next to no business, thanks to residents opting to stay home after braving a tough afternoon commute Monday as conditions worsened.
Cooke County Judge John Roane said he planned to shut down all county offices again Wednesday. He told the Register that county Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher would issue an advisory Tuesday night telling people to stay home for another day, if at all possible.
Schools across Cooke County have already cancelled Wednesday classes. The Register's office in downtown Gainesville will also remain closed.
"If you don't have to go out, don't," Sappington said.
Jan. 31, 2023 10:22 a.m.
Cooke County is all but closed Tuesday (and probably Wednesday) thanks to the ice storm hovering above North Texas.
Residents are encouraged to stay indoors and off the streets. Mid-morning traffic along U.S. 82, California Street and Interstate 35 was practically non-existent.
All schools and county government offices are shut down; however, Gainesville city offices are open today for anyone willing to brave the roads covered with black ice.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the only regular service affected is trash pickup. Residential routes for Tuesday pick-up have been postponed until Thursday. The normal Thursday route will run Friday and Friday's route will run on Saturday.
"Anyone who put their trash out already should just leave it there ... we will get it picked up," Sullivan told the Register.
The National Weather Service office in Forth Worth reports "potential for freezing rain and sleet will continue through Wednesday, with a cold rain expected further east and south..." The sleet and ice accumulations are expected to get worse over the next 36 hours, before the weather pattern starts to change.
E-Edition
The E-Edition of Tuesday's Register is available at www.gainesvilleregister.com.
Closures
All area basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. These games will be made up at dates to be determined by the respective schools.
North Central Texas College campuses closed at 12:30 p.m. Monday in anticipation of the bad weather.
Gainesville ISD released students early Monday and has cancelled classes for Tuesday. Schools closed across Cooke County Tuesday, and are expected to remain shuttered Wednesday due to poor road conditions.
Grid OK, says regulator
The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is urging Texans to monitor and report local power outages that could result from downed lines.
“We expect to have sufficient generation to meet the power demands of Texas during this winter weather,” said Peter Lake, PUCT Chairman. “Our biggest concern is power line safety, especially in areas that experience icing. Ice can weigh down lines and topple tree limbs causing local power outages.”
Texans can use the PUCT’s storm resources information on the agency’s website to monitor local outage maps, find contact information to report local outages to electricity providers and useful safety tips.
