Cooke County is in the midst of another winter storm, one that has already affected local conditions much worse than last week's snow.
The National Weather Service office in Forth Worth reports "potential for freezing rain and sleet will continue through Wednesday, with a cold rain expected further east and south. Impacts to the afternoon and evening commute are possible, as bridges and overpasses may become slick."
Total ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch are possible, particularly on bridges and overpasses. Sleet is likely, too, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Monday and Tuesday before a gradual warmup into the 50s later in the week.
Closures
For the second-straight week, possible inclement weather is affecting local high school sports.
All area basketball games scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. These games will be made up at dates to be determined by the respective schools.
Schools previously attempted to get the games in by playing Monday, but each school district ultimately decided to postpone until either later in the week or an open playing date.
North Central Texas College campuses closed at 12:30 p.m. Monday in anticipation of the bad weather.
Gainesville ISD released students early Monday and has cancelled classes for Tuesday. School closings across Cooke County are all but certain for Tuesday, with determinations to be made about Wednesday classes to be made by Tuesday afternoon.
Grid OK, says regulator
The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is urging Texans to monitor and report local power outages that could result from downed lines.
“We expect to have sufficient generation to meet the power demands of Texas during this winter weather,” said Peter Lake, PUCT Chairman. “Our biggest concern is power line safety, especially in areas that experience icing. Ice can weigh down lines and topple tree limbs causing local power outages.”
Texans can use the PUCT’s storm resources information on the agency’s website to monitor local outage maps, find contact information to report local outages to electricity providers and useful safety tips. The Storm Resources Page can be found HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.