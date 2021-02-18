UPDATE 2:08 p.m.:
Repairs have been completed and the city of Lindsay has returned to normal service. Officials ask that you conserve water for the next few hours so the storage tank can refill.
ORIGINAL:
A broken water line in the city of Lindsay means most of the city's residents lost water service Thursday, Feb. 18, a notice posted to the city's Facebook page shows.
It's unknown when service will be restored, according to the notice.
