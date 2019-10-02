Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley announced Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, he is considering a run for U.S. Congress.
In a press release, Brinkley indicated he'd formed an exploratory committee to consider seeking the Texas 13th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, announced Sept. 30 he was not seeking reelection in 2020 to represent the 13th District. Thornberry has represented the district since 1995.
“I would like to thank Congressman Thornberry for the years of hard work and dedication that he has given our district and our nation over the past several years. I wish him and Sally and their family all the best,” Brinkley said in the release.
Brinkley, a Republican, took office for his first term as county judge in 2015. He ran unopposed for his second term, which began this year. Before his time as county judge, he was Precinct 4 justice of the peace for six years.
“As a local elected official for over 10 years, I know what it takes to get the job done,” Brinkley said in the release. “The 13th Congressional District needs a representative with conservative values that will work to find resolutions to real world problems facing our residents.
“We need a candidate that offers more than just a sound bite, someone who puts forth comprehensive solutions to complex issues.”
Currently, Brinkley is president of the Texoma Council of Governments board of directors, a board member of the Texas Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties, where he also serves as vice chair of the Rural Action Caucus and an officer in one of the regional County Judge and Commissioners Associations, according to the release.
He is also a board member of Meals on Wheels of Texoma and is administrative council chair at First United Methodist Church of Gainesville.
Brinkley is a licensed attorney with a law office in Gainesville, as well.
He graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in political science and earned a Juris Doctorate from Oklahoma City University School of Law. He and his wife, Katie, live near Gainesville.
At least one other Republican has announced a possible run to represent Texas’s 13th District. The Wichita Falls Times Record News reported Sept. 30 that Elaine Hays, an Amarillo city council member and small business owner, is also forming an exploratory committee. She ran against Thornberry in 2014.
The Texas 13th Congressional District spans 44 counties in North Texas and the Panhandle, including Cooke County. It’s the most strongly Republican district in the nation, according to the Cooke Partisan Voting Index.
