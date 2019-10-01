UPDATE 3:35 p.m. Oct. 2:
First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Wednesday, Oct. 2, that visiting Judge Jim Hogan denied the defendant's motion to suppress.
ORIGINAL:
A judge’s ruling on a motion to suppress evidence is pending this week in a child sexual assault case.
Joshua Allen Zimmerer, 30, faces one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and four counts of sexual assault of a child. At a Sept. 23 hearing in the 235th District Courtroom at the Cooke County Courthouse, visiting Judge Jim Hogan considered the defendant’s motion to suppress evidence that defense argues was illegally obtained and a response by the state arguing the evidence was obtained legally, court documents show.
“The judge is going to make a ruling and let us know this week on what he decides,” First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The aggravated sexual assault charge is a first-degree felony. The sexual assault charges are second-degree felonies.
Zimmerer was arrested on the charges in May following his indictment by a Cooke County Grand Jury.
According to a copy of the first-degree felony indictment filed with the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office on April 29, Zimmerer is accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 14.
“All of the charges have the same victim,” Erlandson told the Register after Zimmerer’s indictment.
Zimmerer’s bonds totaled $190,000 and he posted bail May 3 — just one day after he was booked into the Cooke County Jail on the charges, jail records show.
In May he had a Valley View address, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
Callisburg Volunteer Fire Chief Samuel Stanford previously told the Register that Zimmerer had resigned and the department found out about the allegations at the same time as the general public.
Zimmerer had not been with CVFD for “a while” prior to his arrest, according to Stanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.