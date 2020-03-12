UPDATE
Gainesville Independent School District issued an updated statement indicating a parent of a student at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School told district officials the parent had shown symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, but had not yet tested positive for it.
The parent was awaiting the results from a test for the virus, according to an update from school officials. Results are expected in two to three days, the school indicated.
ORIGINAL:
Gainesville Independent School District announced shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday that a parent of a student at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School told district officials the parent had been diagnosed as having the new coronavirus.
The full statement from the district is below:
At approximately 12:30pm today, March 12, a GISD parent self-reported a positive coronavirus diagnosis to Edison campus administration. District administration was notified and the student of the infected parent was immediately removed from the classroom and picked up by a family member. Although not diagnosed with the virus, the student will be quarantined for the required 14-day period and will not return to school until cleared.
The students and staff in this classroom were cleared and the room is undergoing a complete disinfection. The entire Edison Elementary campus will be disinfected following dismissal.
As a district we value the safety of our students and staff and are appreciative of the quick notification from the parent in this situation.
GISD will continue to monitor the situation and will stay abreast of updates from the CDC regarding further action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.