FULL REPORT 5:02 p.m.:
Gainesville Independent School District has canceled its high school volleyball games through Oct. 2 because the team has had to quarantine, the district announced Monday, Sept. 21.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, GISD received confirmation that a Gainesville High School volleyball player received a lab-confirmed positive test for the coronavirus, according to a GISD press release.
The confirmation of the positive test resulted in the quarantine of all GHS volleyball teams effective immediately, the release stated.
As of Monday afternoon, GISD’s active COVID-19 case dashboard showed four active cases among high school students, with 70 students quarantined either because they had received a positive lab test for the coronavirus or had been exposed to it. One staff member was also quarantined.
All told, there were 45 active cases of the coronavirus in Cooke County residents through Friday, Sept. 18, according to a tally county officials released Saturday, Sept. 19. Of those, 27 were Gainesville residents. One is from Callisburg, two are from Lindsay, three are from Muenster and the other 12 live in unincorporated areas of the county.
Six fatalities were previously reported. A total of 406 cases have been recorded among Cooke County residents, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
The GHS coaching staff is currently working on rescheduling all district games. The rescheduled game dates will be posted to goleopards.org once finalized. Any tickets previously purchased online will be refunded.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines significant exposure as being unmasked and within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes to someone who has been confirmed positive. An individual is considered contagious 48 hours before showing symptoms.
University Interscholastic League regulations allow for athletes to be unmasked while on the field of play, according to GISD. The school’s athletes at all levels will continue to follow the mask protocol as well as social distancing while on the bench, on the bus, in the stands and any other time while not on the field of play. In addition, they’ll continue to use hand sanitizer regularly, according to the district.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
As of press time Monday, there were 6,829,956 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 199,743 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 713,361 reported cases and 15,088 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
As of Monday, a mask mandate remained in effect for Cooke County.
ORIGINAL 11:12 a.m.:
Gainesville Independent School District has canceled its high school volleyball games through Oct. 2 because the team has had to quarantine.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, GISD received confirmation that a Gainesville High School volleyball player received a lab-confirmed positive test for the coronavirus, according to a GISD press release.
The confirmation of the positive test resulted in the quarantine of all GHS volleyball teams effective immediately, the release stated.
The coaching staff is currently working on rescheduling all district games. The rescheduled game dates will be posted to goleopards.org once finalized. Any tickets previously purchased online will be refunded.
As a reminder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines significant exposure as being unmasked and within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes to someone who has been confirmed positive. An individual is considered contagious 48 hours before showing symptoms.
University Interscholastic League regulations allow for athletes to be unmasked while on the field of play, according to GISD. The school's athletes at all levels will continue to follow the mask protocol as well as social distancing while on the bench, on the bus, in the stands and any other time while not on the field of play. In addition, they'll continue to use hand sanitizer regularly, according to the district.
GISD will continue to follow all safety guidelines and recommendations to ensure a safe environment for students, staff and community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.