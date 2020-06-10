FULL REPORT 4:58 p.m.:
A 30-year-old Gainesville man faces a capital murder charge in connection with the drowning of 4-month-old Lyrik Brown, Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said.
Jeremy Brown, accused of abducting his daughter Monday evening, June 8, faces a first-degree felony charge of capital murder of a child under 10. If convicted, he could face the death penalty, Gilbert said Wednesday afternoon, June 10.
Gainesville Fire-Rescue personnel recovered the infant’s body from the Red River on Tuesday, June 9, GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said.
Lyrik Brown was the focus of an Amber Alert issued earlier that same day after the Gainesville Police Department reported Jeremy Brown had kidnapped her following a dispute between himself and the girl’s mother Monday night.
Seiger said Wednesday that 11 GF-R personnel with Quint 3, Tank 1, Rescue 1 and Marine 1 responded just after 4 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash northbound on I-35 at the Red River bridge. The Red River is along the Oklahoma and Texas border.
Police had been dispatched at 3:51 p.m. in response to information about the crash.
“GF-R’s Swift Water Rescue Team staged and was later deployed for vehicle removal and body recovery from the water,” she said.
Gilbert said Lyrik Brown’s cause of death was drowning. However, the manner of her death is still pending, he said, and the case remains under investigation.
Gainesville police reported that Jeremy Brown was located in the river next to an overturned vehicle that was submerged. He was removed from the river and medical personnel were on scene to assess him for any injuries, GPD said. He was taken into custody on a warrant issued earlier in the day and later booked into the Cooke County Jail, according to a previous Register report.
According to GPD, the warrant stemmed from a disturbance call officers responded to around 9 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Howeth Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke to Lyrik Brown’s mother, an 18-year-old Gainesville resident, according to a press release from GPD. She told police she was riding in a gray 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with her boyfriend, identified as Jeremy Brown, and their daughter.
Previous Register reports indicate the mother and Jeremy Brown got into an argument that escalated to a physical altercation. The woman told police she was able to get out of the Volkswagen during the alleged attack. Jeremy Brown also got out of the vehicle to continue the assault, police said.
After the reported assault, police said Jeremy Brown got back into the Jetta and left the scene with Lyrik Brown inside.
The woman sustained minor injuries from the reported assault and was treated and released, according to GPD spokeswoman Belva McClinton.
Jeremy Brown faces a third-degree felony charge of assaulting a family or household member with a previous conviction in connection with the alleged assault, according to McClinton.
As of press time Wednesday, his bond had not been set, jail records show.
Jeremy Brown has a long criminal history dating back to 2009 which includes charges of engaging in organized criminal activity, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, firearm smuggling and aggravated assault, Cooke County Jail records indicate.
This report will be updated.
