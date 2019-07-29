A Mill Street residential fire Sunday afternoon, July 28, claimed the life of a 65-year-old man, a Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokesperson said around midday Monday.
GF-R personnel were dispatched to the house in the 500 block of Mill Street for a reported structure fire at about 2:36 p.m., according to GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Sieger. Ten personnel on Quint 3, Engine 2, Engine 1 and Rescue 1 initially responded, she said.
While they were en route, dispatch informed firefighters a disabled person was trapped in the back of the home, so GF-R called for help from off-duty personnel and command staff. When firefighters got on scene, about three-quarters of the mobile home was already engulfed in flames, according to Sieger.
Four more units and 17 more firefighters arrived in response to the call for more assistance.
GF-R personnel entered the mobile home to rescue the disabled man, but the roof immediately began to collapse, Sieger wrote in a press release, so they had to escape back out through a window.
“An exorbitant amount of items and debris hindered access to the home and extinguishment,” she wrote.
Firefighters eventually extinguished the fire and began a search for the man, who was found deceased in the back of the mobile home, Sieger indicated.
The man’s spouse, a 63-year-old woman, had escaped before firefighters’ arrival. Cooke County EMS personnel treated her on the scene for burn injuries she received trying to extinguish the fire and transported her to North Texas Medical Center. The woman was transferred later Sunday to Medical City Plano, where she remains in stable condition, according to Sieger.
The names of the two residents had not been released as of press time, pending notification of family, Sieger said.
In addition to the man, firefighters also located three dogs and a cat that had died. Sieger stated other animals were also believed to have been lost in the fire.
No firefighters were injured, Sieger said. They stayed “extremely hydrated” and took turns fighting the fire as needed to avoid heat exhaustion.
Investigators believe the fire started on the southeast corner of the covered porch. Its cause remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious, Sieger indicated.
Investigators didn’t locate any smoke detectors in the mobile home.
While fire personnel were still on scene on Mill Street, GF-R was also called to respond to a plane crash at Gainesville Municipal Airport. Four units and seven personnel were dispatched to the airport from the Mill Street fire.
