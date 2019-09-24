After Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help to find four missing Gainesville children, authorities ended up finding those four plus at least three other missing juveniles, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday on social media.
Two separate calls came in Monday, Sept. 23, regarding a total of four missing girls, the CCSO indicated. Deputies believed at the time that the two instances could be connected. At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, the department issued a public call for help locating the children, labeling their case “high risk.” A BOLO was also issued for the vehicle they were believed to be driving.
One of the girls was found near Ardmore, Oklahoma, along with at least one child who had been reported missing to Oklahoma authorities and who hadn’t been included in CCSO’s public call, according to Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
After the girl was located, deputies determined her case wasn’t related to the other one included in the public callout, according to CCSO’s social media post.
Several law enforcement agencies continued working together to follow leads. CCSO and Gainesville Police Department located two other missing children in the process who weren’t related to Oklahoma or CCSO cases, Gilbert said.
One of the three remaining children named in the public callout was found around 10 p.m. in Sanger, CCSO indicated. The last two were found around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Denton. Authorities believe they were dropped off at a gas station by someone who then fled the area.
“It was just one of those crazy days where runaways seemed to be the issue of the day,” Gilbert said by email.
He said besides CCSO and GPD, agencies involved included Carter County and Love County, Oklahoma; Denton County Sheriff’s Office; and the police departments of Ardmore, Sanger and Denton. Authorities also received technical assistance from the Texas Attorney General’s office, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Dallas and Austin police.
The sheriff’s office praised the work of area law enforcement agencies and members of the public who supplied tips about the kids’ possible whereabouts, calling the day “the epitome of what teamwork looks like.”
“Knowing families will sleep better tonight knowing their children are safe” made the long day worth “every minute,” the department’s social media post read.
