Uptick in Valley View: City’s sales tax allocations increase by more than 25%

Sales tax allocations for Valley View are up by more than 25%, according to recently released data from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office.
The southern Cooke County community was scheduled to receive $16,395 this month from sales made in May from businesses that report tax monthly. The reimbursement amount is up by 25.54% or $3,336 more than the city received in July 2019, information from the comptroller’s office shows.
City Secretary Lynn Hillis said Thursday, July 16, that the city feels “very fortunate” that they have continued to see an uptick in sales tax allocations despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to people supporting the other businesses downtown, York ‘N Ale Burgers moved from a food truck to a storefront on McCubbin Street, Hillis said, which she believes contributed to the uptick in the city’s sales tax reimbursement.
Josh York, who owns the burger joint with his wife Lisa, said they opened at their new location on May 1.
“It’s been real good,” York said. “We’ve had a lot of support.”
Hillis believes the city could exceed what it has budged for sales tax allocations.
So far, the city has received $161,165 in sales tax revenues, she said, while adding that the city budgeted to receive $180,000.
The city’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 – Sept. 30. The comptroller’s office totals year-to-date tallies by calendar year.
Hillis also said she thinks online sales contributed to the increase in sales tax.
The eastern Cooke County community of Oak Ridge saw a 24% increase in sales tax allocations this month.
The town was scheduled to receive a reimbursement of $10,438 from Hegar, compared to the July 2019 payment of $8,417, data shows.
City Secretary Tamara Whitlow said she thinks pandemic-related purchases at the dollar store for essential items is one of the reasons for the increase. Whitlow also said the liquor store on U.S. 82 is contributing to the allocation uptick.
Year-to-date, the town has received $58,058, which is up 4.61% from the same time last year when Oak Ridge had received a reported $55,498.
A press release from Hegar’s office stated widespread social distancing requirements were relaxed across much of the state in May, resulting in less steep year-over-year declines compared to last month.
Hegar was expected to send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $744.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 2.6% less than in July 2019, according to the release.
