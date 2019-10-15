As Cooke County United Way’s annual fundraising campaign continues this month, having met 82% of its goal, recipients of United Way funding in previous years say donations to the organization are crucial to keeping their efforts going.
Volunteers in Service to Others is one of the many agencies supported by United Way. VISTO has been a United Way agency for over 20 years, according to VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones.
“VISTO receives a fair amount of our overall budget from the United Way. We are awarded an amount and paid in quarterly installments,” Jones said. “These funds impact our community greatly and have the potential to benefit 47% of our county’s population.”
During the course of their partnership, funds from United Way have enabled VISTO to provide beneficial health and education programs for locals such as Pathways, “a program developed to assist single parents and young families in their journey to self-reliance,” according to information on the agency’s website. Along with providing a food pantry, VISTO also has a Backpack Buddies program that allows students in need to leave school for the weekend with a backpack of food to sustain them until they return to school on Monday.
“VISTO and the United Way have a very good working relationship and we are very appreciative of all support given by the United Way including funding, food drives, promotional events, CCUW staff encouragement,” Jones said.
For more information about VISTO and its programs and services, or to volunteer, contact the office at 940-668-6403 or visit its website at www.vistohelps.com. The organization is located at 1401 Southland Drive in Gainesville.
