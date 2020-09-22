A Valley View Middle School teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter posted to the school's social media page Monday, Sept. 21.
The teacher works in the fifth and sixth grade wing of the school and was last on campus Friday, Sept. 18, the letter from Superintendent William B. Stokes stated.
"We are working closely with the local health department on this matter," Stokes wrote in the letter. "After careful review, we have determined that the COVID-positive person did not come into close contact with students or staff."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as "anyone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes." That's regardless of whether a mask was worn, according to the CDC's website.
Someone who tests positive for the coronavirus is considered to be contagious beginning 48 hours before symptoms appeared or the positive test, the CDC indicated.
The school was disinfected and operations are continuing normally, according to the letter.
Stokes encouraged anyone who comes down with symptoms of the coronavirus to contact their physician. Any students or staff who test positive for the virus is encouraged to call the school at 940-726-3244, extension 239.
