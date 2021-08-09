A Valley View man is in the Cooke County Detention Center after a police chase Thursday.
Hugh Walter Thompson Jr., 32, faces several charges in Cooke and surrounding counties, including kidnapping and assault, according to the detention center website.
Gainesville police officers responded to a suspicious person call around 9:28 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Square Apartments, according to a department press release. They were advised a subject that goes by “Junior” was at the location with a black Chevrolet Tahoe and he was wanted in Denton County for kidnapping.
Officers reported spotting the vehicle headed north out of the area, according to the release. They attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled north on Interstate 35 reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. The release goes on to say the vehicle was stopped in the 4300 block of North Interstate 35 and the driver exited the vehicle and ran westbound across the interstate and into the Applebee’s parking lot.
Thompson had warrants out of Denton County for the following charges for Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Motor vehicle.
Thompson also had warrants out of Cooke County for Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Appear and from Denton Police Department for Speeding and Driving While License Invalid.
The vehicle Thompson was driving was stolen, according to police, and he was charged with the following on-view offenses: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle.
Bail has been set at $45,000, according to the jail website.
