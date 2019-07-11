A Valley View man is scheduled to be recognized in Lewisville on Monday, July 15, for his life-saving efforts.
Chris Hammonds, a line crew supervisor with CoServ, will be honored at 7 p.m. Monday during a city council meeting at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St., with what officials are calling a “special award” after he came to the aid of a woman trapped in a car at the scene of a crash.
The woman, who is a resident of Lewisville in Denton County, was reportedly in a collision on June 22 near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 407 and I-35E and went into a seizure.
Hammonds was returning from a vacation with his family when he came across the scene, according to a news release from CoServ, an electric cooperative and gas distribution company.
Seeing the victim in a state of despair, Hammonds used his safety training skills to break the vehicle’s window and pull the woman out safely.
“He stayed with her until emergency responders arrived, allowing them to perform necessary medical attention to assure her safety and survival upon arrival,” the release states.
“We knew he helped someone that was involved in an accident, but to be honest, I didn’t [know] how severe the situation was until I heard about this [honor],” CoServ Director of Operations Shea Hassell said in the release. “But that’s just Chris, he does his work and does it well without ever saying much.”
Next week’s recognition will also allow Hammonds to meet the woman he rescued and her family for the first time since the crash. Members of the CoServ leadership team will join the city in honoring him for his efforts, according to the news release.
Hammonds has been an employee with the Corinth-based company for nearly 21 years.
