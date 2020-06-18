Valley View Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley has bailed out of the Cooke County Jail following his fourth arrest of the year.
Brinkley, 40, surrendered himself to authorities at the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, according to Sheriff Terry Gilbert.
He was booked in on five felonies — three forgery charges and two tampering with a government document or record charges — following an indictment last week by the Cooke County Grand Jury.
The Gainesville-based attorney’s bond totaled $60,000, according to county jail records. He posted bail the same day he was booked in to the facility at 300 County Road 451.
According to the State Bar of Texas’s website, he has been licensed to practice law since 2008.
Brinkley was indicted on six charges — four forgery and two tampering — according to records filed in the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office.
All charges are third-degree felonies except for one of the tampering charges, which is a second-degree felony. If convicted of that charge, Brinkley could face up to 20 years in prison. A third-degree felony’s punishment range is two to 10 years.
Brinkley is accused of forging signatures “on an agreed judgment and/or confidential settlement agreement,” according to an indictment for four of the charges. An indictment for two of his forgery charges shows he also forged signatures on oil and gas lease documents.
This was Brinkley’s second time to be booked in to the Cooke County Jail. He spent a night at the jail in February on a forgery charge. Gilbert said the bond was sufficient on the original arrest so he was not booked in again on that charge.
The Valley View resident booked in and out of the Denton County Jail on a charge of tampering with a government record Friday, June 12. He was also booked in to the Denton facility Feb. 21 on a state jail felony charge of tampering with a government record, Denton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa previously told the Register.
Brinkley is scheduled for an arraignment at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville.
Court documents filed Wednesday, June 17, show 235th District Judge Janelle Haverkamp has recused herself from any of Brinkley’s cases and requests a new judge be assigned because he is a local attorney and Haverkamp “wishes to avoid the appearance of impropriety.”
Brinkley, a Valley View resident, has been mayor of the southern Cooke County community since 2017 when he beat incumbent Allen Cathey by 89 votes, according to a previous report in the Register. He also served on the Valley View Independent School District’s Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2018.
