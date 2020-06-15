Valley View Mayor Joshua “Josh“ Brinkley has been released from the Denton County Jail after his third arrest this year.
Brinkley, 40, was arrested on a warrant for tampering with a government record Friday, June 12, and was released on a $2,500 surety bond that same day, according to Denton County records.
He was last arrested and booked into the Denton County facility Feb. 21 on a state jail felony charge of tampering with a government record, Denton County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa previously told the Register.
On Feb. 19, Brinkley was arrested on a third-degree felony forgery charge in the 400 block of North Commerce Street during a traffic stop by the Gainesville Police Department, the Register previously reported.
Brinkley, a Gainesville-based attorney, has a law office at 419 N. Commerce St.
According to the State Bar of Texas’s website, he has been licensed to practice law since 2008.
Brinkley stayed overnight at the Cooke County Jail. He bailed out Feb. 20, after Municipal Judge Chris Cypert set his bond at $10,000, according to an archived Register report.
According to an affidavit from Gainesville police, Brinkley is believed to have forged signatures on government documents.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips previously told the Register his department only needed one warrant to arrest Brinkley. However, a total of four counts of forgery — two on each case — were expected to be filed with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office, Phillips said.
On Monday, June 15, Cooke County District Attorney John Warren said Brinkley was on the list of people to possibly be indicted last week. Indictments were handed down Wednesday, June 10, he said. However, the judge had not signed off on them so they had yet to be filed with the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office as of late Monday morning.
Brinkley, a Valley View resident, has been mayor of the southern Cooke County community since 2017 when he beat incumbent Allen Cathey by 89 votes, according to a previous report in the Register.
He also served on the Valley View Independent School District’s Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2018, according to Valley View ISD business manager Lori Huber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.