Valley View Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley was once again booked into jail — this time in another county.
Brinkley, 40, turned himself in to the Denton County Jail in Denton on Friday, Feb. 21, according to Denton County Sheriff's Office Capt. Orlando “Hino” Hinojosa.
Brinkley is facing a state jail felony charge of tampering with a government record, Hinojosa said.
The Gainesville-based attorney bailed out the same day, records show. His bond was set at $10,000.
Additional details on his Denton County charge were not immediately available.
Brinkley was arrested on a third-degree felony forgery charge Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the 400 block of North Commerce Street during a traffic stop by the Gainesville Police Department, the Register previously reported.
Brinkley's law office is at 419 N. Commerce St.
Brinkley stayed overnight at the Cooke County Jail. He bailed out Thursday morning, Feb. 20, after Municipal Judge Chris Cypert set his bond at $10,000, according to an archived Register report.
According to an affidavit from Gainesville police, Brinkley is believed to have forged signatures on government documents.
Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips said Thursday his department only needed one warrant to arrest Brinkley. However, a total of four counts of forgery— two on each case — are expected to be filed with the Cooke County District Attorney's Office, Phillips said.
