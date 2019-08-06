The Valley View board of aldermen is scheduled to discuss the city’s 2019-2020 budget Thursday, Aug. 8.
According to an agenda on the city’s website, the special workshop will be at 4:30 p.m. inside Valley View City Hall, 101 S. Frontage Road.
City Secretary Lynn Hillis said Tuesday, Aug. 6, that this is the second workshop the city has had on the budget and she doesn’t anticipate it being the last.
Hillis said her goal is to present a working budget number to members of the board of aldermen this week.
The board unanimously approved the 2018-2019 budget of $937,982 on Sept. 13, 2018, according to information provided by Hillis.
Hillis also said she doesn’t have the proposed working tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year yet and hopes the rate will be discussed at this week’s workshop.
The current rate, unanimously approved last year by board members, is 20 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Mayor Joshua “Josh” Brinkley said Tuesday he “would be glad to” discuss the working budget in more detail following Thursday’s meeting.
The workshop is open to the public.
Valley View’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1. According to the 2018 population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, 831 people reside in the southern Cooke County city.
