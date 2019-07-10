The City of Valley View Board of Aldermen has scheduled a budget workshop for Tuesday, July 16, according to a meeting notice sent Wednesday, July 10, by the city secretary.
Aldermen will discuss the 2019-2020 budget beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Valley View City Hall, 308 W. O’Buch in Valley View, the notice indicated.
While the meeting is open to the public, there won’t be time set aside for public comment, since it’s a workshop and not a regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.