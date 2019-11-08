City leaders are moving the annual Veterans Day Commemoration to the Gainesville Civic Center due to expected inclement weather, Patrick McCage said Friday afternoon, Nov. 8.
McCage, director of the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department, said the program will still take place Monday, Nov. 11, as scheduled, but at the new location at 311 S. Weaver St.
A cold front, wind and rain are expected to arrive Monday. Officials have also canceled the fireworks show “due to the expected afternoon rain,” McCage said. The fireworks were originally slated to be set off near Leonard Park immediately after the commemoration.
“The firework display requires several hours to set up and the weather and winds will not be favorable during this time and during shoot time,” McCage said by email Friday.
Since the fireworks aren’t taking place, traffic on California Street will not be detoured Monday evening.
The 5:45 p.m. program should last about an hour, he said. It’s free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.
The Veterans Day Commemoration will include the VFW color guard, remarks from a variety of speakers and performances of patriotic music, the Register reported earlier this week.
Sgt. Mag. Dennis I Kretzschmar, a Gainesville native, will speak about his service during the Veterans Day event. He entered the U.S. Army in 1977 and has served in Korea and Afghanistan, receiving several awards including the Bronze Star Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the National Defense Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
The Gainesville High School Key Club president and Mayor Jim Goldsworthy are also scheduled to speak. Alycia Serna and the Metroplex United Pipe and Drum Corp. are to present selections of patriotic music.
