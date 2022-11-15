2022 Veterans Day at Gainesville Civic Center
ANNA BEALL/GDR

Over 100 people attended a Veterans Day observance Friday at the Gainesville Civic Center hosted by Gainesville Parks and Recreation. Veteran and Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher gave the main address after a wreck on I-35 delayed traffic and prevented scheduled special guest Jim Rodriguez from speaking. The Metroplex United Pipe Band played “Scotland the Brave,” “Amazing Grace” and each branch of the military’s service anthem. The Presentation of the Colors was done by VFW Post #1922. The Pledge to the United Sates Flag was led by Mayor Tommy Moore, Trail Life USA Troop TX 1618 and American Heritage Girls Troop TX 1618. Accompanying them and performing the Placing of the Wreath were members of the US Naval Sea Cadets Corps. Red River Battalion. The National Anthem and “God Bless America” were presented by Lori Hart. Larry Corssman and Doug Ebersole closed the program with TAPS.

