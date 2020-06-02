A candlelight community prayer vigil is scheduled Wednesday in Gainesville for the family of George Floyd, a Houston native killed during an arrest in Minneapolis early last week, information provided by Michelle Angus states.
Angus and Pat Ledbetter are organizing the vigil, she said. It’s set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, and local ministers and others are planning to participate, according to a press release from Angus.
The public is invited to pray for Americans and express commitment to peaceful resolution of issues dividing the nation, the press release indicated.
Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan said the city is working with organizers on the vigil.
“We (community) are working together to promote unity, peace and justice for Gainesville and Cooke County,” he said by email.
In the release, Ledbetter cited the vision of Martin Luther King Jr. for a united and reconciled community and stated she hoped the event would contribute to a larger effort to encourage people to understand one another and work together.
Ledbetter, a Democratic candidate for Texas House District 68, said in the release that the vigil is not affiliated with her political campaign.
Organizers encouraged attendees to observe precautionary measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, including remaining six feet away from others outside their own household and wearing masks when social distancing isn’t feasible.
Floyd’s family has said his body is being returned to Houston for burial. Funeral services are set for next Tuesday, June 9, the Houston Chronicle reported.
