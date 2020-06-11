A prayer vigil in memory of 4-month-old Lyrik Brown is planned for 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Gainesville Farmers Market.
Lyrik Brown was the focus of an Amber Alert issued earlier this week. Her father, 30-year-old Jeremy Brown of Gainesville, now faces a capital murder charge after authorities recovered the infant’s body from the Red River on Tuesday, June 9.
Vigil attendees may wear pink and black or a shirt featuring Lyrik Brown, if they already have one, in her memory and may bring candles if they wish, Sylvia Preston said. Preston, Nicolette Mackey Jordan and Amy Schutes are heading up the vigil.
The Rev. Jonathan Jones of St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville will lead in prayer and a speaker and music are also scheduled, Preston said. Release of pink and black balloons is planned to close out the vigil. Attendees may bring their own bubbles or pink or black balloons to participate if desired, as well.
T-shirts will also be available as a fundraiser for the infant’s family, according to Preston.
Those who attend may wear a mask and are asked to observe social distancing recommendations in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Preston said.
The farmers market is at 201 N. Chestnut St. in downtown Gainesville.
First State Bank spokesman David Layton confirmed there’s been an account set up to help the family of Lyrik Brown, the Register reported Thursday, June 11. Donations to the Lyrik Brown Benefit Account can be made at any FSB branch inside the bank or by using the drive-thru, Layton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.