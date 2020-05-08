VISTO breaks ground on warehouse

Volunteers In Service To Others will have a new home in a coming weeks. VISTO broke ground this week on a new facility at 1305 Culberson St.
The new warehouse has been a long time coming for VISTO and it took several steps to get to this point.
First, VISTO was donated 10 acres of land by the Valley View Baptist Church, which planted the seed for possibly purchasing a place of its own, according to VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones.
“A couple years ago we sold the land and invested the money,” Jones said. “We started praying and we kept our eyes and ears peeled for property that we could purchase until we got a call from First United Methodist. Mission United Methodist disbanded in early 2017 and it reverted back to FUMC. Then the pastor and the advisory board didn’t have a need for that building, but they wanted it to benefit the community in a positive way.”
FUMC pastor John Fleming, who also sits on the VISTO board, knew the organization was looking for a building and got the ball rolling.
“Pastor Fleming along with his advisory council started making things happen on their end and with the city and the commissioners to make sure everything is approved,” Jones said. “It’s been about a year process and last Friday, all of our permits were received. It’s been very fast and furious.”
She said the project is expected to cost about $120,000. Shane Lee, a seven-year VISTO board member, is helping oversee the construction of the new warehouse.
“Personally, the donation from Valley View Church gave us the ability to have a home and then FUMC was huge,” Lee said. “They made it really possible. We needed to fill in the blanks. We’ll still have some shortcomings, but it gets us so close that we know we can do it.”
The building on the property will be used for office, classroom and pantry space and VISTO has begun constructing its 2,400-square-foot warehouse.
The food pantry will triple its current size and VISTO will have a classroom for its Pathways program, designed to help break the cycle of generational poverty through education, community resources and referrals. VISTO will also have a computer lab for clients to be able to access job applications or do classwork.
Jones said the sky is the limit for VISTO’s services.
“It was a very good feeling and a sense of relief and sense of accomplishment,” Jones said. “It felt like we are moving forward for the community. It’s our own home and it feels like we’re growing up. We really think it’s going to make things a lot easier. In our current location, our space is pretty small and when we get large food delivered, especially Backpack Buddies, we get upwards of 20 to 25 pallets, so we store them on different shops on the property.
“We will be able to provide all of our services and store all of our food in one location. It will make it logistically so much easier to serve our community.”
Having moved locations several times of the past decade, Jones is excited about having a consistent location for people to depend on.
“It really is going to be an opportunity for VISTO to demonstrate our growth,” Jones said. “Most of our Pathways classes in the past, we’ve had to farm them out to other churches. We’ve rotated our classes throughout the community, so having everything in one location is going to allow us to have continuity. It’s going to be a one-stop shop for them. We expect participation to increase by 50%.”
Jones said she expects VISTO’s food distribution to increase by 35% as well.
“Our distribution will increase because we’ll be so much more accessible to clients, especially clients on foot,” Jones said. “The idea that they don’t have to cross I-35 gives us an element of peace and they’ll be able to reach us more easily.”
Lee said a few steps remain to be taken before the concrete work can begin.
“We’ll get the dirt work done and a retention pond done in the first couple weeks,” Lee said. “We’ll be getting the dirt pad for the building ready and then the concrete work. We’re having to pour another wider entrance for the fire trucks and we’ll have some handicap parking as well.”
Lee said he expects the project to take six weeks and he believes the project shows that VISTO will be serving the area’s needs for years to come.
