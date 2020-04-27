The workers and volunteers at Volunteers In Service To Others have been grinding as much as they can to continue to distributing food.
Some complications have arisen in the past few weeks, but VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones said staff members are thankful for all the volunteers and donations.
“It has been busy of course and I know that goes without saying,” Jones said. “Food distribution increased by 50%. The need has been up and our weekly community at Boys & Girls Clubs have really encouraged people to seek the assistance and it makes easier on them. It has really increased our workload. We’re happy to continue, but because of our limited volunteers, it’s a lot more work and a process.”
Jones said due to the high demand of food, VISTO has had trouble recently purchasing food from Fort Worth-based Tarrant Area Food Bank.
“It had gone smooth up until this week,” Jones said. “We order everything Thursday and up until Thursday, we had lots to choose from. We were able to really stock our warehouse. We were able to buy 8-12,000 pounds of food and Thursday we were only able to purchase just under 2,100 pounds. It’s because their shelves are low. That’s just a fraction of what we’ve been able to purchase.”
Jones said the Tarrant Area Food Bank serves over 50 food banks and that its distribution increasing to everyone across North Texas contributed to the decline in available food.
VISTO purchases food at 10% of market cost through the food bank. She is hoping that TAFB will be back to normal next week.
“We’re hoping we were able to piece together enough and we’ve been preparing so we think we’ll be OK, but we’re hoping next Thursday that their shelves will be replenished,” Jones said. “If their warehouse continues to be low, it will greatly impact us and that will mean we have to purchase at full market value. It will be a struggle. We’ll have to purchase at Sam’s Club or Walmart. It would be logistically more challenging and not being to purchase as much, so hopefully that will change.”
One type of food VISTO is having trouble procuring is breakfast foods, according to Jones.
“Cereal, eggs and milk has been tough to come by,” Jones said. “We’ve had farmers donate eggs and we’re very appreciative of that. It’s been ongoing for the past two years. We were able to purchase frozen pancakes and we don’t know when we will get more.”
Last week, VISTO provided 10,599 pounds of food to 1,132 people and 252 families.
Jones said the need for food is still high and that people are very happy when they get their food.
“We have about 150 people going to the Wednesday that have never accessed a food pantry in their life,” Jones said. “We attribute that to job loss and those people are very appreciative. They come through and after we’re done getting them registered, they’re repeatedly saying thank you, this is going to make a difference. We know that’s the reason we know what we’re doing, knowing we’re making their lives a little bit better.”
VISTO still has plans on keeping its on-site pantry at 1401 Southland Drive open by appointment for the next two weeks. If the number of people visiting drops, it will extend its distribution hours from 8 a.m. to noon to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pantry visitors should call 940-668-6403 to make an appointment.
“That additional hour will allow anyone who is currently working to come by during their lunch hour,” Jones said. “That’s our contingency plan.”
Jones said food and monetary donations continue to come in.
“We’re really happy with that,” Jones said. “It’s made it a lot easier to take care of clients and their needs. The approval by the county commissioners is another added security that we’re able to purchase food for the next six to eight weeks. We’re really happy about that. It was really a collaborative effort between me and the county management office. I submitted a request for funding and because FEMA has provided funds to purchase food, it stems from that.”
Jones said the county was quick to come to VISTO’s aid and that it only took about a week to do so.
As it currently stands, the social distancing rules are precluding VISTO from arranging more volunteers and Jones said they have arranged for a signup on their website.
“The biggest thing I can say is we’re such a small staff and we’re so thankful for the volunteers,” Jones said. “We’ve really have felt the pressure of the social rules keeping it to 10. We really do go home exhausted. We work hard to make sure food is ready at the Boys & Girls Clubs on Wednesday morning. People are reaching out to us like businesses and churches wanting to volunteer and because we are limited, we set up a signup on our website and they’re able to get available time slots for times that are convenient to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.