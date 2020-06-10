Tarrant Area Food Bank is partnering with Volunteers In Service To Others for a mobile food pantry at 9 a.m. Friday, June 12, at the First Baptist Church.
The pop-up pantry came as a bit of a surprise to VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones, who said she jumped at the opportunity to help provide for Gainesville residents.
“This mobile pantry that is coming up is kind of unexpected,” Jones said. “I was called last Friday if we had anywhere we could host this pantry. Then I reach out to Dallas Smith at First Baptist Church and they jumped on it and wanted to be a part of it.”
The pantry will also be staffed by Air National Guard members. Jones said she was excited work with them.
“With Gainesville being such a patriotic community and super supportive of any military personnel, to know that the national guard was involved, we jumped on it immediately,” Jones said. “The first place I called First Baptist Church was immediately on board. We’re excited to serve our community along side people that have dedicated their lives to helping others.”
Jones said there will still be safety protocols in place, much like the ones at the drive-thru mobile food pantry VISTO did in concert with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County.
“These are going to be premade boxes that will be on pallets and they’ll put it in your trunk and you can drive off,” Jones said. “The first or second time we were distributing food at the Boys & Girls Clubs, we fumbled through it a little bit and we have a system that works. We are able to go into Friday that will be simple and Tarrant Area has experience doing it as well. It should be very fluid.”
Tarrant Area Food Bank spokesman Dylan Solis said the bank is preparing to serve approximately 1,000 households at the event.
VISTO had to stop doing its monthly mobile pantry at North Central Texas College in Gainesville, so to get back to providing food outside of its permanent pantry is good timing, according to Jones.
“Of course VISTO was really excited to jump on because we haven’t been able to have our Saturday pantry and we’re always excited to do our mobile distribution,” Jones said. “It was tough in that we really had a group of volunteers that were excited to be part of it and we had clients that were counting on us for that food. Folks in our pantry are only eligible to come every 30 days.
“So when things got tighter, there are people that need extra and the mobile pantry was there to help them get them through. Now, food stamps are getting back to normal and we’re getting to the tail end of the unemployment benefits, so this does come at a good time.”
Jones said First Baptist Church, 308 Broadway St., is an ideal location to host the pantry.
“It’s right in the center of town and it’s easy to get to,” Jones said. “We’ll be able to control traffic. It’s a great location and a great local partnership. They’ve donated to us and have a youth group eager to volunteer. They’re going to help us with our new building and they’ve helped us with financial assistance with clients over the years. We’ve always had a good relationship with them.”
VISTO is still in the process of preparing to move to its new location at 1305 Culberson St., which Jones said should be completed by early July.
“They are putting in the electrical and the plumbing and hopefully they’ll start pouring the cement next week, so hopefully we’ll be ready next month,” Jones said. “Words can’t even express how much I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be amazing to have everything under one roof. We’ll be able to have our mobile pantry from our warehouse. We’re really excited about it.”
Jones said the entire VISTO organization is eager to stretch its legs in the new warehouse and that especially during the coronavirus pandemic, anytime they can provide food for people in need is a blessing.
“I’m excited to be a part of it and knowing we are lessening the burden for our neighbors makes it easy to get up and go to work every day,” Jones said. “It just seems like this is a really good time to lift people up again. We were able to do that for six weeks and we’ve kind of laid low. People have come to the pantry, but for the community to come out together and get some food, the timing is right.”
