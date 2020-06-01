The board of Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is suspending the coalition’s active operations effective this week, the county VOAD announced Monday, June 1.
Partner agencies and volunteers will be ready should the need arise to reactivate in response to the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on Cooke County, a press release indicted.
VOAD activated in mid-April in response to the pandemic, the first time the organization had activated since flooding in the county in 2015. The organization serves as a forum for members and partnering organizations to share information and resources throughout disasters, from preparation and response to recovery and mitigation.
The partner agencies and volunteer community navigators helped more than 50 households totaling more than 130 people, the VOAD press release stated. Assistance included delivery of over 1,500 pounds of food and household items as well as financial assistance of over $3,000 for utilities and housing for those who qualified.
Partner organizations during this activation included Volunteers In Service To Others, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, Cooke County Emergency Management, Cooke County United Way, Home Hospice of Cooke County, I Love Nails and Spa, the Red Cross of Cooke County, Temple Baptist Church, Valley Creek Church and Workforce Solutions Texoma, VOAD board chairwoman Stephanie Melchert said.
Melchert was board volunteer representing Cooke County United Way.
Anyone wishing to help replenish VOAD assistance funding may contact the Cooke County United Way at 940-665-1793 or mail donations to Cooke County VOAD c/o Cooke County United Way, PO Box 208, Gainesville, TX 76241.
Organizations or individuals interested in volunteering with the VOAD can email CookecountyVOAD@gmail.com for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.