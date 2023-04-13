KGAF Radio host Dee Blanton is retiring after 48-and-a-half years.
The long-time host of the morning show including Swap-It-to-Me and the Birthday Shout Outs will host his final morning on the radio this Friday.
“It was just time to me,” said Blanton. “When you get up at 4 a.m. or earlier for 37 years, you kind of want to sleep a little later. That’s a bit of it, and the rest is that it’s just time to step back from some responsibilities.”
Blanton has always had an interest in radio, stemming from spending time at the KGAF station as child.
“When I was a little kid, my parents were good friends with the Leonard family, who owned the radio station, and my dad carried their insurance,” said Blanton. “I was at the radio station with my dad on a lot of calls, and they let me just run around and look at things and I was interested.”
He started his career in radio in 1974 during his senior year at Gainesville High School.
“I came out to record a public service announcement for the band boosters,” said Blanton. “The boss here at the time was Pat Bolin, and he told me, ‘You read very well; would you like a job?’ And I said, ‘Oh man, I’ve always dreamed about working at the radio station.’ So he hired me, I started out on weekends, and the rest is history.”
Blanton began hosting the morning show near the end of his first decade on air, which he has continued throughout his career. In addition to hosting in the mornings, Blanton did 42 years of sports coverage which ended six years ago.
“It gave me an opportunity to get to know a lot of young people, and I enjoyed that,” said Blanton. “There was a time that if I wasn’t on the air here, I was at Gainesville High School, visiting with kids and coaches.”
While KGAF was where Blanton got his start and where he’s been for the last part of his career, he has had the opportunity to help build other stations.
“I worked from 1974 to 1992 here at KGAF, and then I left here and went to work for the Henderson family at KXGM, which was located downtown,” said Blanton. “It was the opportunity to build something new, because it was a brand new radio station, and I thought that would be fun to build something from the ground up.”
In 2002, Blanton got the chance to work with the Hendersons with a new station through KNTX in Bowie.
“It was a resurrection project because that station had been struggling, and I thought it was a chance to rebuild something,” said Blanton. “We did; we became very successful.”
He came back to KGAF when Steve Eberhart took over the station in 2008.
“The station was struggling and not doing real well, and I saw it again not only as a chance to work at home again, but to rebuild something that was struggling,” said Blanton. “I’ve been here for the last 15 years, so 48 and a half years total in radio.”
Throughout his career, Blanton has enjoyed being able to bring together his community.
“People in the community, I think I’ve built a trust with them,” said Blanton. “I think that allowed me to not only do what I love, which was in the old days spinning records and now firing up the computer to play good music and getting the news, it allowed me to be somewhat of a community builder, and I’ve really enjoyed that part of it.”
Over the decades, a lot of things have changed in radio, primarily in how broadcasting is done.
“Technology has changed our business more than anything else; it’s good, and it’s bad,” said Blanton. “Technology makes it easier to do what we do, but it also means there are fewer people needed to do it, so a lot of good people are out of a job today and have been for years because of technology. I knock on wood and say I’ve been very lucky not to ever have been affected by that except in a positive way. I love what technology has done in making my job easier and better, but there’s a downside to that, too, as there is in every business.”
Even with the changes in how the job is done, the support from the community has remained constant.
“The listeners have always been so supportive of me,” said Blanton. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m a hometown boy or whether I just gained their respect and admiration over the years, the listeners have been a constant all 48 and a half years, and they still are today and I love every one of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.