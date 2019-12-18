The Cooke County Republican Women recently made $100 donations to each of 10 county volunteer fire departments, the organization announced in a press release.
The donations came from the proceeds of CCRW’s “Celebrate Our First Responders” event in September honoring Cooke County’s law enforcement, fire-rescue and emergency medical services personnel.
Vice President of Fundraising Peggy DeLancy said in the release that checks were hand-delivered or mailed to the volunteer fire departments of Callisburg, Era, Indian Creek, Lindsay, Moss Lake, Muenster, Myra, North Shore, Rosston and Valley View.
Cooke County Republican Women have been contributing to community causes through donations and volunteerism since the club’s inception in 1991, according to the release.
Membership is open to Republican women 18 years and older who are U.S. citizens and registered voters. The club typically meets on the first Thursday of each month, though next month’s meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, due to the holidays.
More information is on CCRW’s Facebook page or www.cookegop.com/ccrw.
