Cooke County commissioners are slated to canvas local ballots from the Nov. 5 constitutional amendment election and certify the official results at a 10 a.m. meeting Friday, Nov. 15, an agenda notice shows.
The special meeting will take place in the Commissioners Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 100 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
The only other action item on the meeting’s agenda is possible approval of election workers’ pay for the Nov. 5 election.
A total of 4,247 ballots were cast in early voting and on Election Day, unofficial results indicated. That was triple the turnout in the last off-year election in 2017.
The votes are not official until canvassed.
Ten state constitutional amendments, one Woodbine water utility proposition and three races for seats on the newly forming Woodbine Special Utility District board were on the ballot.
