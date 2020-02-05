Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.

Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)

HR 1230: Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act. Bill Passed — House (261-155); No

H J Res 76: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Department of Education relating to "Borrower Defense Institutional Accountability"; Bill Passed - House (231-180); No

S 3201: Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act. Bill Passed - House (320-88); Yes

HR 3621: Comprehensive CREDIT Act of 2020. Bill Passed - House (221-189); No

HR 550: No War Against Iran Act. Concurrence Vote Passed - House (228-175); No

HR 550: No War Against Iran Act. Concurrence Vote Passed - House (236-166); No

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)

S 3201: Temporary Reauthorization and Study of the Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act. Introduced - Senate; Co-sponsor

HR 5430: United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act. Bill Passed - Senate (89-10); Yes

S Res 483: A resolution to provide for related procedures concerning the articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, President of the United States. Bill Passed - Senate (53-47); Yes

S Res 488: A resolution to provide for related procedures concerning the articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, President of the United States. Bill Passed - Senate (51-49); Yes

S Amdt 1298: Requires the US Chief Justice to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents and issues of privilege. Tabling Vote - Amendment Tabled - Senate (53-47); Yes

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

HR 5430: United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement Implementation Act. Bill Passed - Senate (89-10); Yes

S Res 483: A resolution to provide for related procedures concerning the articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, President of the United States. Bill Passed - Senate (53-47); Yes

S Res 488: A resolution to provide for related procedures concerning the articles of impeachment against Donald John Trump, President of the United States. Bill Passed - Senate (51-49); Yes

S Amdt 1298: Requires the US Chief Justice to rule on motions to subpoena witnesses and documents and issues of privilege. Tabling Vote - Amendment Tabled - Senate (53-47); Yes

