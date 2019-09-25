Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 1423: Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act (FAIR Act). Bill Passed — House (225-186); Nay
HR 4378: Making continuing appropriations for fiscal year 2020, and for other purposes. Bill Passed — House (301-123); Nay
HR 1146: Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act. Bill Passed — House (225-193); Nay
HR 1941: Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act. Bill Passed — House (238-189); Nay
